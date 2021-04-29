Man who killed cop as teen in ’83 gets new shorter sentence

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — A 54-year-old man who killed a police officer when he was a teenager will get a chance at parole after a Flint-area judge reduced his life sentence.

Shane Richey was entitled to a new hearing as a result of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that stopped automatic no-parole sentences for teens. Richey was 16 in 1983 when he shot Burton Officer Terry Thompson, who was responding to a burglary alarm at a store.

Judge Celeste Bell sentenced Richey this week to a minimum term of 40 years in prison, which means he’ll soon be eligible for parole.

Richey expressed remorse and says he thinks about the officer’s family every day.