Man who killed cop as teen in ’83 gets new shorter sentence

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-courtroom-052716_1520532466078.jpg

BURTON, Mich. (AP) — A 54-year-old man who killed a police officer when he was a teenager will get a chance at parole after a Flint-area judge reduced his life sentence.

Shane Richey was entitled to a new hearing as a result of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that stopped automatic no-parole sentences for teens. Richey was 16 in 1983 when he shot Burton Officer Terry Thompson, who was responding to a burglary alarm at a store.

Judge Celeste Bell sentenced Richey this week to a minimum term of 40 years in prison, which means he’ll soon be eligible for parole.

Richey expressed remorse and says he thinks about the officer’s family every day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!