GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man who they say stole a gun from another man, shot him, then ran away.

Around 8:27 p.m. Friday, Lake County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home in Webber Township for a 33-year-old man who had been shot with a handgun. The caller told deputies that the suspect had gone back into the home.

As deputies were making their way to the scene, the suspect left the home, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to find a man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 40-year-old Alton James Corbin. Deputies are still looking for him and say he is armed and dangerous because he fled the scene with a stolen gun. They advised the public not to approach or make contact with him.

An undated photo of Alton James Corbin, courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who knows where Corbin might be is asked to call the Lake County Central Dispatch at 231.745.2711.