Man wanted after Dowagiac shooting; 1 seriously hurt

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Dowagiac are looking for a man involved in a Saturday night shooting that left a woman seriously injured.

Authorities are looking for Robert J. Smith III, 45, of Dowagiac. He’s accused of firing gunshots at around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on Spruce Street near Wooden Street.

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman of Dowagiac with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

The victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive, Dowagiac police said. Her name is being withheld at this time.

Investigators said the victim had an altercation with her boyfriend. She was reported to be driving through the parking lot, where the suspect was standing. The suspect then fired several rounds at the victim’s car and shot her one time.

Police said the suspect took off in an unknown direction. It unclear at this time if he took off on foot or in a vehicle.

Smith should be considered armed, authorities said. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800.462.9328.