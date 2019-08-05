Man steals more than $1,000 from Big Rapids store

Surveillance images of a man who deputies say stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Big Rapids Menards.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said it was called around 8 p.m. Sunday to the Menards located at 14777 215th Avenue near US-131 in Big Rapids.

Surveillance video showed a suspect enter the store on two occasions and exit through the garden center area with more than $1,000 in merchandise, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Christensen at 231.592.0150.