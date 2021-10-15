Man shot, killed near Benton Harbor

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Benton Harbor Thursday night.

The Covert Township Police Department said authorities were called around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting on M-140 between Blake Lake and Naomi roads, southeast of Benton Harbor.

A victim was shot in the chest during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to CTPD.

The victim was identified as Levar Lee Coleman, 43, of Covert Township.

No arrests have been made and police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at 269.764.8100.