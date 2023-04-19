AUSTIN TOWHSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a car crash east of Stanwood last week.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the two-car crash happened around 4:43 p.m. Friday on Pierce Road near 155th Avenue in Austin Township. A 50-year-old man from Stanwood was headed east on Pierce Road when a 57-year-old woman, who was headed south on 155th Avenue, ran a stop sign and collided with the man’s car, deputies say.

The man was taken first to Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital and then airlifted to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Deputies said his injuries may be life-threatening.

The female was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.