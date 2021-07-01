Man seriously injured after house fire in Berrien Co.

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suffered 3rd degree burns after a house fire in Berrien County Wednesday.

It happened in the early morning at the 15000 block of Locke Road in Chikaming Township.

A sheriff’s deputy and a New Buffalo Police Department sergeant responded to the fire after a neighbor called 911, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release. The neighbor did not know if anyone was inside.

The deputy and sergeant entered the smoke-filled home and found the disoriented homeowner inside, a 55-year-old man, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner had suffered significant 3rd degree burns across his body and smoke inhalation, authorities say.

He was treated on scene and was then brought to a hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire was then brought under control be firefighters. The cause of is still under investigation.

No emergency responders reported injuries, the sheriff’s office said.