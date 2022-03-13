Man sentenced to life for shooting Flint cab driver seeks parole

by: The Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A man who was 17 when he was convicted in the fatal 1981 shooting of a taxi driver in Flint is seeking parole with the help of a group that works to free adolescent offenders who have spent decades in prison.

Carlos Jordan, now 57, is scheduled for a Thursday hearing before the Michigan Parole Board. He is serving a life sentence after being convicted in Genesee County of second-degree murder in the December 1981 killing of 25-year-old Stephen Warnemuende.

The Flint Journal reports that Jordan is getting support from the Adolescent Redemption Project, which says on its website that he is a model prisoner.

