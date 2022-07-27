LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol has been sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says 49-year-old Michael Varrone of Charlotte pleaded guilty last month to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device. Prosecutors dismissed two terrorism charges against him.

Nessel says Judge James Jamo sentenced Varrone on Wednesday to one year in the Ingham County Jail with no possibility of early release and three years’ probation.

Varrone must also undergo mental health treatment as part of his sentence. Varrone was accused of calling the Michigan House six times on Dec. 12 and on at least one occasion threatening Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family.