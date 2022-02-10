Man sentenced for shooting Monroe officer who fell into coma

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-generic-courtroom-generic-court_244412

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Ypsilanti man was sentenced Thursday to serve 25 to 50 years in prison under a plea agreement for a shooting that injured a Monroe police officer and put her in a coma.

Twenty-one-year-old Kordney McDonald pleaded no contest in November to charges of assault with intent to murder, carjacking and assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment.

Cpl. Renae Peterson was shot on a busy Monroe street on May 24, 2020, while investigating a carjacking. Two bullets struck Peterson below her protective vest.

Monroe County Prosecutor Michael  Roehrig say she underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!