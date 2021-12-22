Man pleads guilty in connection to sexual exploitation of girl

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a sexual assault case out of Oceana County.

Quontravious Moffet pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18.

Four other men were charged in connection to the case.

Oceana County’s prosecutor told News 8 that five young men, all from Muskegon, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from April 2020 through July 2020.

Prosecutor Joe Bizon said the girl met one of the men through social media on her cellphone, and her information was then shared with the others.

Bizon said the men snuck into the girl’s Oceana County home and, in at least one instance, took her to Muskegon where she was sexually exploited. Police believe the men supplied the victim with marijuana and/or alcohol. Investigators say the girl reported the men threatened her with physical violence if she told anyone what was happening.