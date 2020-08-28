Man on stolen moped killed in Mecosta County crash

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man on a stolen moped was killed in a crash in Mecosta County Thursday night.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stolen moped near Remus in Wheatland Township, southeast of Big Rapids. As deputies were on their way to the scene, they were told of a two-vehicle crash.

A 2014 Chevy Cruze, driven by a 30-year-old Cedar Springs man, rear-ended the moped which believed is believed to be the one that was stolen.

The driver of the moped, a 46-year-old Remus man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze was not injured, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.