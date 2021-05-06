Man missing from adult foster care home near Berrien Springs

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from an adult foster care home northeast of Berrien Springs over the weekend.

Kenneth Hader, 57, stands around 5-foot-11 and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and a large gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a tan bucket-style hat.

Michigan State Police say he left the adult foster care home on Deans Hill Road near Huckleberry Road in Berrien Township without telling anyone. He was reported missing Saturday morning, but it’s not yet clear exactly when he walked away.

MSP says Hader probably does have the medication he needs to take every day and he doesn’t have family or friends in the area.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the MSP Niles Post at 269.683.4411.