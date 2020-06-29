Man linked to runaway teen faces child porn charge

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Newaygo County teenager is facing a child pornography charge.

Michigan State Police arrested the Mecosta County man Saturday after an eight-month investigation that included combing through the suspect and teenager’s cellphones.

Detectives began investigating the 42-year-old man after learning he was having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old girl who had run away from her home in Ensley Township.

The girl was reported as a runaway twice in as many months. While investigating her second disappearance, troopers found her in the man’s Mecosta County home.

The suspect remains in jail awaiting arraignment on charges of possessing child porn and using a computer to commit a crime. State police are withholding his name until he’s formally charged.