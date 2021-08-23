Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Dowagiac

Authorities on the scene of a deadly crash in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Dowagiac early Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a crash near the intersection of M-62 and Sink Road in Silver Creek Township, west of Dowagiac.

Investigators say the driver was heading eastbound when he left the roadway, rolled multiple times and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver, 22-year-old Enrique Aguirre of Dowagiac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Aguirre was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.