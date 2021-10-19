Man killed in single-seat airplane crash near Big Rapids

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a single-seat airplane crash in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in Morton Township, southeast of Big Rapids.

A 58-year-old Newaygo County man was killed in the crash, according to MCSO. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are working to determine if the cause of the crash was a medical or mechanical issue.

No additional information surrounding the crash was released as of Tuesday morning.