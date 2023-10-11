BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a house fire in Benton Harbor Tuesday night.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said firefighters responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a fire on McAlister Street near Harrison Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the second floor engulfed in flames.

A husband and a wife who escaped told firefighters that their 39-year-old son was still inside on the second floor.

A rescue team went in and found the son dead in an upstairs bedroom. They said he died from the smoke and heat. His name was not released Wednesday.

The mother and father were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Investigators have not yet determined what started the fire.