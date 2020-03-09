Man killed in Newaygo Co. stabbing; suspect arrested

by: WOODTV.com staff

CORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing near Newaygo Sunday.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault in progress at a house on E. Maple Street off S. Croton Hardy Drive in Croton Township, east of Newaygo.

When authorities arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Croton Township man was taken into custody. He is expected to be charged Monday, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about what led to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

