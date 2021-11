ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a single-car crash in St. Joseph early Monday.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Wallace Avenue.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says a car hit a pole. The driver died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released pending notification of family, but police said he was a 35-year-old from Stevensville.

Police said the crash remained under investigation but that speed was believed to have been a factor.