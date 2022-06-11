BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Benton Harbor early Saturday, police say.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:20 a.m. A 41-year-old Dowagiac man was found dead at Buss Avenue just off the I-94 Emergency route. Officers and detectives found several witnesses to the shooting who were uncooperative.

Police say there is video of the shooting that shows that at least 10 people witnessed it but are refusing to come forward.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex nearby showed two men dressed in dark clothes watching a group of people. One of the men came toward the them and “intentionally pointed, aimed and fired at the victim,” according to a press release from police.

Another man came from the side and opened fire on the group of bystanders using a rifle. The people then fled the area.

A third person was seen walking with the two men who fired shots. Police are looking for all three men.

Surveillance photo provided by Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety shows suspect who fired the first shot. (June 11, 2022)

Surveillance photo provided by Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety shows suspect who fired on the group from the side. (June 11, 2022)

Surveillance photo provided by Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety shows suspect who was walking with the two men who fired shots. (June 11, 2022)

Officers are not releasing the name of the man who died yet.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, has any information or knows the identity of the suspects are being asked to contact the Tipline at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers 800.342.STOP (7867). You can also provide information anonymously through the TIP411 app. Search the app store by entering “Benton Harbor DPS.”