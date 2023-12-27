LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Grand Rapids woman sustained minor injuries in a Tuesday crash that killed a man east of Carson City, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department says.

Dennis Svok, 66, of Middleton, died after the head-on crash on M-57 at Rich Road in North Shade Township shortly after 7:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was injured. She was treated at a local hospital for what deputies called “minor injuries.”

The sheriff’s office suggested Svok may have had a medical emergency before to the crash. A “be on the lookout” had been issued for his vehicle just before the crash because he was allegedly driving “erratically.” His car was going westbound in the eastbound lane when it collided with the woman’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. An autopsy was scheduled to confirm the cause of Svok’s death.

Alcohol was not believed to be involved. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.