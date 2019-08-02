Man killed after falling into semi-truck’s path ID’d

Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic mason county sheriffs office_1520474620124.JPG.jpg

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are identifying a Mason County man killed when he fell into the path of a semi-truck.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on US-10 just west of Dennis Road in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

The sheriff’s office says 81-year-old Richard Swiger of Scottville was riding on US-10 when his tricycle tipped over while crossing the driveway to the Watson Ludington dealership. Swiger fell into the side of a westbound semi-truck that was getting ready to turn right into Urka Auto Center next door.

Swiger died at the scene from head trauma.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 51-year-old man from Lowell, was not injured.

Authorities closed US-10 between Brye and Dennis roads for more than two hours while they investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!