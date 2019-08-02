Man killed after falling into semi-truck’s path ID’d

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are identifying a Mason County man killed when he fell into the path of a semi-truck.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on US-10 just west of Dennis Road in Amber Township, east of Ludington.

The sheriff’s office says 81-year-old Richard Swiger of Scottville was riding on US-10 when his tricycle tipped over while crossing the driveway to the Watson Ludington dealership. Swiger fell into the side of a westbound semi-truck that was getting ready to turn right into Urka Auto Center next door.

Swiger died at the scene from head trauma.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 51-year-old man from Lowell, was not injured.

Authorities closed US-10 between Brye and Dennis roads for more than two hours while they investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.