Michigan

Man injured target practicing in Osceola Co.

By:

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 03:54 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 03:56 PM EDT

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man was severely injured while target practicing with a handgun.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Lincoln Township to assist the injured man. Fire and medical officials also came to the scene. The man was taken by a helicopter for further medical treatment, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

No further details were provided in the release, but authorities say they are still investigating the incident.  

