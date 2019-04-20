Man injured target practicing in Osceola Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 40-year-old man was severely injured while target practicing with a handgun.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Lincoln Township to assist the injured man. Fire and medical officials also came to the scene. The man was taken by a helicopter for further medical treatment, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

No further details were provided in the release, but authorities say they are still investigating the incident.