Man injured in rollover near Cassopolis

The scene following a crash on O’Keefe Road at Shurte Street in LaGrange Township on April 11, 2021. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a single-car crash north of Cassopolis Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on O’Keefe Road at Shurte Street in LaGrange Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound diver lost control, causing his car to leave the road and roll over.

The driver, a 53-year-old Stevensville man, was hospitalized. His condition was not released later Sunday.

While the crash remained under investigation Sunday, deputies said alcohol was not believed to have been involved and that the man was wearing his seat belt.