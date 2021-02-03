Man in prison since 1994 wins release with prosecutor’s OK

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who has spent 26 years in prison for murder will be released after authorities concluded that testimony at his 1994 trial was unreliable.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy won’t call it an exoneration for Larry D. Smith. But Worthy says she’s “very certain” that the trial was unfair. A judge is expected to throw out the conviction Thursday.

Smith was 18 years old when he was accused of fatally shooting Kenneth Hayes. But no one testified that they saw his face, and there was no conclusive forensic evidence.

A jail informant claimed Smith had confessed to him, but it might have been a lie to gain favor with police.

Smith has repeatedly declared his innocence