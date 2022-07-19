PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after his car flipped during a crash in Cass County early Monday morning.

It happened around 5:35 a.m. on Union Road in Porter Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A 28-year-old man was driving his vehicle east when he took his eyes off the road and drove through a curve and onto a driveway of a home. The vehicle hit two parked cars at the residence, causing it to flip over, landing upside down, deputies said.

The man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say they are not sure whether the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but alcohol was not a factor.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.