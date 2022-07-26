CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after he started shooting at vehicles in Cass County on Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street in Calvin Township. He got out of his vehicle and started to shoot at vehicles and objects, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he then got back into his vehicle and started driving northbound on Calvin Center Road.

Witnesses called 911 to report on his location, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found him at a Dollar General in Vandalia, where he had pulled into the parking lot. The sheriff’s office said he got out of his vehicle and drew his gun on the deputies.

After a “very short confrontation,” he was taken into custody, deputies say.

His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office tip line at 1.800.462.9328 or anonymously online at ccso.info.