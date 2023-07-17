GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Florida man will spend years in prison and will have to pay fines for leading a wire fraud conspiracy that caused the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to lose nearly a million dollars.

Chester Dunican, 69, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and will have to pay fines of $1,554,640 after pleading guilty to leading a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to U.S. attorneys.

From Dec. 2015 to Dec. 2016, Dunican was the CEO of GTB LLC, which worked on the tribe’s economic development. He told the tribe that it should invest in R.O. Distributors, which called itself a propriety water filtration company, by leasing water coolers to businesses in Michigan and Florida. The tribe listened to him, investing nearly a million dollars.

R.O. Distributors was actually a shell company he and a man named Britan Groom created and controlled, federal attorneys said.

Dunican then told other people to send most of that investment to another shell company, called Evergreen Distributors LLC, which then transferred $700,000 to Dunican and Groom’s personal accounts.

Later, Dunican told the tribe the business had been acquired by High Sierra Distributors, LLC, which he billed as a multi-billion-dollar business that would expand the water filtration industry nationwide. Dunican convinced Groom to recruit someone to pretend to be a High Sierra representative and talk to the tribe about investing another $2 million.

Shortly after that meeting, the tribe uncovered the scheme, discovering the fake representative was actually a teacher from Illinois. The tribe did not invest any more money and fired Dunican, federal attorneys said.