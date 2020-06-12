Man found dead in the back of garbage truck in Ingham Co.

The site where a body was found in a garbage truck in Williamston,. (June 12 2020)

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Authorities say a 36-year-old Lansing man was found dead in the compactor compartment of a garbage truck in Ingham County.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday near a waste management site on E. Grand Avenue in Williamstown Township, east of Lansing.

Officials say the truck came back from its route. But authorities did not say what route the truck traveled or how long it had been out before the body was found.

Police were able to confirm the body’s identification through fingerprints and personal items.

It’s unclear how the man died as of Friday evening.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800 or submit a tip through the Meridian Township Police Department Facebook page.