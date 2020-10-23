Man found after being missing in Newaygo Co. woods for hours

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after being lost in the woods near White Cloud for more than 19 hours Thursday.

David Yule, 50, who has medical conditions, had last been seen walking away from a home in Big Prairie Township around 3 a.m., Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called to the area round 7:30 p.m., by which time Yule had been missing for more than 16 hours.

Searchers got to work with the aid of dogs. After about three hours, the dogs found Yule lying on the ground. He had hypothermia, but was alert and conscious.

Yule is from England, MSP says, and is in Michigan to visit family.