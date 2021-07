IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police in the Upper Peninsula community of Iron River, but released few other details.

The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office identified the man as David Ronald Bridgette. Police had only identified the man killed on June 24 as a “suspect.”

Michigan State Police were asked to investigate the shooting at the request of Iron River police and the Iron County Sherriff’s Office.

Iron River is a community of about 3,000 people.