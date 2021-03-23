Man faces felony firearm charges after fleeing deputies

AUSTIN TOWNHSIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was charged Monday on felony firearm charges after authorities responded to a call of an assault at a party in Mecosta County.

Freddie Wilkins III, 18, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, felony carrying a concealed weapon, felony obstruction and felony possession of stolen property.

Deputies responded to the call Sunday around 2 a.m. in Austin Township on Angling Road near 175th Avenue.

Deputies stopped a suspect vehicle in the incident. While talking to the people inside the car, Wilkins, who was a passenger, dropped a handgun on the ground. He picked the gun up and ran into a field.

He was caught and arrested after leading deputies on a chase and falling into a pond. Authorities said the handgun was recovered and stolen from Holland.

Wilkins posted a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court on March 31.