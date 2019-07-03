Man drowns in Mason County’s Gun Lake

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man pulled out of a Mason County lake Wednesday has died.

Emergency crews were called to Gun Lake near Sherman Township Park around 2:40 p.m. for a reported drowning.

First-responders tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene. It’s unclear how the man ended up in the lake.

Investigators say the man who died is 55 years old and lived in Mason County. They’re withholding his name until his family has been notified of his death.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said the drowning is not connected to another water rescue on Gun Lake Tuesday afternoon. In that case, the boater witnesses saved from the water and revived is expected to survive.