HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — An explosion in northern Michigan has killed a man and a dog and destroyed a house.

The explosion occurred Tuesday in Harbor Springs in Emmet County. The man was 73 years old and from suburban Detroit, according to upnorthlive.com.

Harbor Springs Fire Chief John Cupps Jr. called it a “very tragic event.” He thanked area fire crews for their help “in harsh weather conditions and circumstances.”