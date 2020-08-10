Man dies in Montcalm Township crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died in a crash involving a moped in Montcalm Township on Monday, the Michigan State Police says.

Troopers responded to the crash around 11:20 a.m. near South Greenville Road and Peck Road.

They say a man of Greenville was driving his moped and was waiting to turn west in the northbound lane of Greenville Road.

A minivan, driven by an 81-year-old man of Stanton, crashed into the back of the moped.

The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Edward Herroon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.