MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 80-year-old man died when his house caught fire while he was welding, deputies say.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, firefighters from four departments responded to a home on Old State Road in Mecosta Township for reports of a fire. Another call to dispatch let firefighters know that a person may be trapped inside.

When crews arrived, fire had engulfed the home. Firefighters reported hearing explosions and the roof began to collapse. They were able to quickly knock the fire down and then started to search for the missing person.

An 80-year-old Stanwood man was found dead. He had been welding in his workshop when the fire broke out, deputies said. Since he had mobility issues, he was not able to escape.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team is helping with the investigation. They determined the fire was accidental and not suspicious.