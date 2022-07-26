CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) ⁠— A man who attended Faster Horses Festival died Monday morning.

Cambridge Township Police Chief Jeff Patterson said there were no signs of foul play in the death of the 48-year-old male from White Lake.

The man returned to his campsite at Michigan International Speedway after the final Faster Horses concert on Sunday and went to sleep. His wife found him dead Monday morning.

Police and members of the Cambridge Township Fire Department began investigating the death at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

The man’s name has not yet been released by officials.



