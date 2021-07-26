Man dies after falling from Pictured Rocks cliffs

MUNISING TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJMN) — A Detroit-area man died after falling into Lake Superior from the cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore near Munising over the weekend.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday near the upper viewing platform near the Miners Castle formation. The National Park Service says emergency responders pulled the man’s body in the water below the cliff.

Authorities identified him as Dominic Rotondi, who was visiting from Lincoln Park, Michigan.

They say that for reasons unknown, Rotondi stepped over a fence that runs along the top of the cliff. He appeared to lose his footing near the edge and fell about 100 feet to the cliff face below and then into the late.

An investigation is being conducted by park rangers in coordination with the area’s medical examiner.