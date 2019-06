WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old man from White Cloud has died after being thrown off his motorcycle in Newaygo County

Deputies were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to Echo Drive, near Sycamore Ave, in Wilcox Township.

Authorities say the man left the road “on the outside of a curve.” The man was then thrown off his motorcycle and died at the scene, police say.

Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and believes speed was a factor in the incident.