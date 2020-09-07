Man dies after being hit by car in Newaygo County

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Newaygo County.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday on M-37, south of 88th Street in Brooks Township.

Authorities say a 51-year-old Grant man was crossing eastbound M-37 when he was struck by a car going northbound.

According to MSP, crews tried to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 16-year-old girl from Grant, MSP said.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor concerning the pedestrian. However, speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor regarding the driver, police say.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.

