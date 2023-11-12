BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a multi-agency police pursuit near St. Joseph ended in a crash early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Benton Township Police Department saw a southbound vehicle on M-139 near Napier Avenue speeding and swerving into the path of the patrol vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off on westbound I-94.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the officers lost sight of the vehicle in Lincoln Township. A sheriff’s deputy in a fully marked patrol car attempted to stop the vehicle that was heading northbound on Lakeshore Drive near Shoreham Drive in St. Joseph Township, but the vehicle continued down the road.

A pursuit began on northbound Lakeshore Drive. The sheriff’s office said around 2:10 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Lakeshore Drive just north of Hilltop Road.

The driver, a 34-year-old Benton Harbor man, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

The case is being investigated by the Michigan State Police. The sheriff’s office said that the information collected will be forwarded to the Berrien County prosecutor for review.