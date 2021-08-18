Man dead after crash in Newaygo County

GOODWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash in Newaygo County Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in Goodwell Township on N. Elm Avenue near E. 2 Mile Road.

A car was driving south on Elm Avenue when it veered off the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

The driver, a 26-year-old of Twin Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time. No one else was hurt.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.