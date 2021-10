SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man is dead after a crash near Sister Lakes Friday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Maynor Hernandez was driving a truck east on Dixon Street east of Indian Lake Road in Silver Creek Township when he lost control of the truck. It went off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

Hernandez died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.