Man crashes into tree near Dowagiac, hospitalized

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, authorities say.

The crash happened Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. on Peavine Street east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township, near Dowagiac.

The 33-year-old driver, who is from Dowagiac, lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews had to free him from his vehicle.

He was taken to South Bend, Indiana, Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was wearing his seat belt and the air bag was triggered. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, officials say.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. The Pokagon Tribal Police, Pokagon and Indian Lake fire departments, and Pride Care Ambulance all assisted at the scene.