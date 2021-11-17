Man convicted of murder; wife’s cereal spiked with heroin

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man accused of spiking his wife’s cereal with heroin has been convicted of murder and other crimes.

The medical examiner had classified Christina Harris’ death in 2014 as an accidental overdose. But investigators subsequently alleged that it was a murder scheme hatched by Jason Harris at their Davison home in Genesee County.

Family members insisted that Christina didn’t use drugs. Indeed, a sample of frozen breast milk showed no evidence of it.

Harris was charged in 2019, five years after his wife’s death.

He received $120,000 in life insurance benefits. Two weeks after Christina’s death, another woman moved into the home. Harris faces life in prison.