LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found guilty for illegally entering his girlfriend’s home and drunken driving, the county prosecutor said.

Jeffery Strauss, 48, of Niles was found guilty of illegally entering a home and drunken driving after an incident that happened on Feb. 9.

According to the Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz, Strauss’s girlfriend had told Strauss not to come to her home in Milton Township where she was with her daughter. When he insisted on coming anyway, she and her daughter locked the doors and turned off the lights. Strauss arrived and “aggressively and repeatedly pounded on doors and windows trying to get inside,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Strauss eventually found an unlocked garage door and went into the home where he pounded on doors behind which his girlfriend and her daughter were locked, said the prosecutor. The girlfriend called police.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene where they found Strauss. He admitted that he drank three beers and then drove to the home. Strauss was taken to the hospital where his blood was drawn and tested. Forensic tests revealed his bodily alcohol content was .173, the prosecutor said. The legal threshold is .08.

Strauss had already been convicted of drunken driving in 2003 and 2005, according to the prosecutor.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 3. He faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.00.