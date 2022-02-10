Man claims to be sovereign citizen, charged in check case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan man who prosecutors said claimed to be a sovereign citizen of the United States has been charged after sending three $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes.

Michigan’s Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that the 54-year-old Macomb County man faces three counts of no-account check in Ingham County District Court. The charges are felonies and punishable by two years in prison or $500 fines. Court records did not list a defense attorney for him.

The Anti-Defamation League says members of the sovereign citizen movement believe the government has no authority over them.

The attorney general’s office says the man asserted that he is a sovereign citizen and exempt from certain Michigan law, including paying taxes.