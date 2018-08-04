Michigan

Man charged with threatening Detroit journalists, police officer

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 08:01 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 08:01 AM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — A 60-year-old Detroit man is accused of threatening two reporters, damaging their vehicles and assaulting a police officer.

Edmund Gilliam was charged Friday with three counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing, and four counts of malicious destruction of property. He’s expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Prosecutors allege Gilliam threatened a female reporter and a cameraman for WXYZ-TV with a metal pole and struck their news van, damaging it. He also allegedly threatened a male reporter from WWJ-AM with a metal pole and struck and damaged his news truck.

When police found him, he allegedly tried to flee on foot and then threw a piece of concrete, striking an officer in the knee.

Gilliam’s in custody and couldn’t be reached for comment.

