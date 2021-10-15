Man charged with shooting, injuring MSP trooper in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect accused of shooting a Michigan State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Niles earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder and several other counts.

Issac Ntabaazi, 24, of Niles is charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, possession of a firearm with altered identification marks, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment and three counts of being in possession of a firearms during the commission of a felony.

According to a Friday release from the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, Ntabaazi fired a pistol at a state trooper during a traffic stop. Authorities say the trooper pulled over a vehicle on 9th Street between Regent and Main streets around 10:20 p.m. Oct. 6; Ntabaazi was the passenger in that car. When the trooper asked Ntabaazi to get out of the car, authorities say, he refused to take his hands out of his pockets. There was as struggle and authorities say Ntabaazi fired one shot, hitting the trooper in the leg. The trooper returned fire; Ntabaazi was hit in the head.

MSP said Ntabaazi remained in the hospital in serious condition as of Friday. He hasn’t yet been arrested, so no court dates have yet been scheduled. If convicted of attempted murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

The trooper is out of the hospital and at home recovering. The trooper, who has been on the force for about three years, was placed on paid administrative leave as the use of force is investigated, which is standard procedure.