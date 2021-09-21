Man charged with placing pipe bombs outside phone stores

In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WHITTEMORE, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man says he placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with “immoral content” on phones and cable TV. That’s according to the FBI.

John D. Allen of Whittemore was charged Tuesday, days after explosives and notes threatening Verizon and AT&T were found outside phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan.

The FBI says Allen also wrote letters found last month at communication towers across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The letters made demands and claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications.”

There was no immediate comment from Allen’s attorney.